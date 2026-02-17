What the Colorado Springs Fire Department wants you to know as fire danger persists

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) went into burn restrictions Tuesday morning.

CSFD provided the following list of prohibited activities during this time:

Any type of fire—open or contained—on undeveloped wildland areas, brushy areas, or grassy areas

Recreational fires

Bonfires

Open or prescribed burns

Outdoor smoking in all city parks and open spaces

Operation of small internal combustion engines without a properly installed, maintained, and functioning spark arrestor

Recreational fireworks or ignition devices, including sparklers, snakes, aerials, comets, flares, flyers, fountains, missiles, mortars, spinners, punks, rockets, shells, etc. (Prohibited at all times)

Trash or rubbish burning (Prohibited at all times)

In a conference with KRDO13, the chief focused on just how dry the plants in Colorado Springs are, along with the dry air.

It's a warning the department gives often, but they stressed again that people need to tie up chains on vehicles, and absolutely do not flick cigarettes out of car windows. Additionally, the fire department urges the community to call them if they see active flames or a dangerous situation.

"We also need their help as far as -- they're our eyes in the community," said Chief Randy Royal. "If they see something, they should call it in immediately and not assume that somebody else has already called it in."

