Three Colorado Springs-based students honored as Military Child of the Year semifinalists

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Out of 68 nominees from around the world, three students from Colorado Springs have been named semifinalists for this year’s Military Child of the Year Award.

The honor, presented by Operation Homefront, recognizes children from military families who demonstrate leadership, resilience and service despite the challenges that come with military life.

This year’s local semifinalists, all connected to the U.S. Space Force, include Abigail Addison, Kaitlyn Cruz and Taylor Schreiner. A fourth student from Colorado, Olivia Kohler of Littleton, also earned a spot among the semifinalists.

Finalists will be selected by an independent panel of judges later this month, with seven winners - one representing each branch of the military - announced in March.

The winners will be honored at a gala in their honor in Washington, D.C., in April and will receive $10,000 and a laptop.

