Search continues for driver responsible for hitting, killing toddler in Colorado neighborhood

ERIE, Colo. (KRDO) – Two days after a two-year-old was hit and killed by a driver in an Erie neighborhood, police are still searching for the person responsible.

Erie Police say at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15, the department received a call from a driver who reported seeing a child lying in the roadway in a neighborhood east of Mountain View Boulevard and north of Village Vista Drive.

Officers and emergency crews immediately rushed to the scene, where they found the toddler. Crews attempted life-saving medical efforts, but the child died at the scene, police said.

Police say the driver who hit the toddler had fled the scene before they arrived. The person who reported the hit-and-run remained on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

"Leaving the scene of a crash – especially one involving injury or loss of life – is both unlawful and deeply troubling," the Erie Police Department (EPD) said in a release. "We urge the individual involved to come forward."

Police say detectives have since reviewed surveillance footage from the area and identified a vehicle of interest. They're currently in contact with that driver as part of the ongoing investigation.

The EPD is now urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything, even if it seems minor, to contact (303) 441-4444. They say information from the public may be critical to the investigation.

"Even the smallest detail may assist investigators in bringing answers to the family," EPD said. "This remains an active investigation, and our priority is conducting a careful and thorough review of all available evidence to determine what occurred."

