Power shut off for 90 Black Hills Energy customers in north Pueblo due to fire risk

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Black Hills Energy has announced that it has temporarily shut off power for 90 customers in the north Pueblo area due to heavy winds and elevated wildfire risk.

The Emergency Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) means that power will be out until conditions improve. Once they improve, Black Hills Energy says staff will patrol the area to ensure that it is safe to re-energize the lines; the restoration process is estimated to take a few hours.

“We recognize that shutting off power, even to reduce wildfire risks, has broad impacts,” said Campbell Hawkins, vice president of Colorado Utilities, in a press release. “We will work as quickly as possible to restore power when it is safe to do so.”

