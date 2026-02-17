DMV reopens ahead of schedule following digital upgrades

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is officially back open.

The offices were set be closed for over a week due to upgrading software, but it announced that its major digital upgrades have completed early.

The My DMV online services and the express kiosks are up and running, and in-person appointments will resume on Wednesday.

The DMV says the new upgrades create an easier-to-navigate platform, a secure customer portal, and enhanced security measures. Residents planning to visit their local DMV are encouraged to check online for office availability.

