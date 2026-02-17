5 things to know for Feb. 17: Jesse Jackson, Nuclear talks, Nancy Guthrie, Alien speculation, Hockey rink shooting

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Lunar New Year celebrations are in full swing as millions participate in festivities and honor traditions believed to bring good fortune. From giving red packets to ensuring your home is properly prepared, CNN outlines the essential do’s and don’ts to help set the tone for a successful year ahead.

1️⃣ Jesse Jackson

The pioneering civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson has died at age 84, his son confirmed to CNN early today. Jackson had been hospitalized in recent months and was under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Born during the Jim Crow era, he rose to national prominence in the 1960s as a close aide to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He went on to become one of America’s most transformative civil rights leaders and mounted two electrifying presidential campaigns in the 1980s. But his Rainbow Coalition — a bold alliance of Blacks, Whites, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans and LGBTQ people — helped pave the way for a more progressive Democratic Party. Through his eloquence and relentless drive, Jackson didn’t just keep hope alive for himself; his dream of a vibrant, multiracial America still inspires millions of Americans today.

2️⃣ Nuclear talks

High-stakes talks between the US and Iran are underway in Geneva as the Trump administration ramps up the US military presence in the Middle East and Iran conducts naval drills. While the administration says it is seeking a diplomatic path toward a potential nuclear deal, US officials have, in the meantime, continued a significant buildup of air and naval assets in the region. Sources describe the move as a direct attempt to intimidate Tehran and give Washington options to strike inside the country if negotiations fail. Iran’s foreign minister is attending the talks, along with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

3️⃣ Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie’s family members, including her adult children and their spouses, are not suspects in the 84-year-old’s disappearance, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday, adding in a statement that to “suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel.” Nanos said the Guthrie family has been “cooperative and gracious” as the search continues for Nancy and those possibly responsible for her disappearance in Arizona. Investigators are combing through tens of thousands of tips and poring over evidence, including analyzing DNA on a glove found near Guthrie’s home and investigating a backpack seen in a video of the suspect.

4️⃣Alien speculation

Former President Barack Obama said he’s seen no evidence that aliens have made contact with Earth, clarifying his position on extraterrestrials after telling a podcast, “they’re real.” Obama found himself in the spotlight over the weekend after he appeared to confirm the existence of aliens in an interview with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen. When asked, “Are aliens real?” Obama replied: “They’re real but I haven’t seen them. And they’re not being kept in… what is it? Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.” Obama later issued a statement clarifying, “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low.”

5️⃣ Hockey rink shooting

A shooting at a youth hockey game in Rhode Island on Monday left at least two people dead and three others injured, police said. Two teams of students from multiple schools were playing hockey at the arena in Pawtucket, a local official said, confirming that “all students involved in the game are safe.” The suspected shooter, who police say took their own life after opening fire, appeared to target family members during the incident. Dramatic video from the packed facility showed people taking cover as at least a dozen shots were fired. The incident marks the 41st mass shooting in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Breakfast browse

2026’s first solar eclipse

A “ring of fire” eclipse will illuminate the sky today — but only about 2% of the world’s population will get to see it.

When reality looks like AI

This photographer captured an image so stunning that people thought it was AI.

Hyatt executive chairman steps down

Billionaire Tom Pritzker announced on Monday that he was retiring as executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Video: America’s evolving style

See how America’s style has evolved through the decades, mirroring the changing times.

A mother’s journey to Olympic gold

Read why motherhood was key to Elana Meyers Taylor grabbing that elusive gold medal.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Robots perform synchronized Kung Fu

A group of humanoid robots wielding swords and nunchucks performed synchronized Kung Fu at China’s Spring Festival Gala. See the stunning act.

