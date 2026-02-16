Skip to Content
Police investigate dog shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tells KRDO13 it is investigating a shot-fired incident where a dog was shot. The department says it got the call just after noon on Friday.

Police say the dog is in stable condition.

KRDO13 is speaking with the owner on Monday and will have a full report on KRDO13 at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

