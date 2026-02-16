Medicaid funding cuts threaten equine therapy program serving Southern Colorado families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Southern Colorado nonprofit that provides equine-assisted therapy for children and adults with developmental and mental health challenges says it is facing a financial crisis that could threaten its future.

Leaders with Stable Strides say recent changes to a developmental disability Medicaid waiver removed the program’s ability to bill for therapy services — cutting off a major source of funding.

The nonprofit serves families across the region, many of whom rely on Medicaid to access therapy services.

Stable Strides offers equine-assisted therapy designed to help participants improve emotional regulation, confidence, communication skills, and social development.

Program leaders say the therapy goes beyond recreational riding and is tailored to meet therapeutic goals for individuals with autism, developmental disabilities, and mental health needs.

Volunteer David Ellis says the program had a personal impact on his life. Ellis, who now works as a behavioral health technician with Adwo Cares LLC, says equine therapy helped him find purpose and ultimately inspired him to leave a career in Denver’s restaurant industry to work in mental health.

Stable Strides has operated in the region for 45 years and serves families who often have limited access to alternative therapies. Leaders say if the program closes, many participants could lose access to services that support their development and emotional well-being.

KRDO is speaking with both Ellis and Michelle Ruehl, who serves as the Interim Executive Director at Stable Strides. Tune in today at 5 and 6!