Fire crews work grass fire call amid high fire danger conditions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) confirmed it worked a grass fire call with multiple agencies late Monday morning.

According to the fire chief, the fire was small in size, but many resources were sent to the location in Falcon. The fire is in the 16000 block of Falcon Highway.

Just after 11:35 a.m., another outside agency, the Tri-County Fire Department, said that their crews were standing down.

The fire came as many are on edge about fire danger, as winds and dry weather persist in Southern Colorado. On Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Stage II Fire Restrictions. You can read more about the restrictions by clicking here.

Details are limited, but this article may be updated.

