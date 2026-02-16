El Paso County under Stage II Fire Restrictions as dry, windy weather continues

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) announced Stage II Fire Restrictions on Monday.

“The current conditions create an extreme risk for wildfires which can spread rapidly and threaten lives, homes, and critical infrastructure,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

Stage II Fire Restrictions mean a ban on the following activities, according to EPSO:

Open Burning & Fires: All open fires and open burning are prohibited. This includes campfires, warming fires, charcoal grill fires, and the use of wood-burning stoves (except as noted below).

Fireworks: The sale and use of all fireworks are strictly prohibited.

Outdoor Smoking: Smoking is prohibited outdoors. Smoking is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle or building.

Explosives: The use of explosives is prohibited.

A violation could result in a fine up to $1,000, according to EPSO.

EPSO says the following activities are currently permitted:

Indoor Heating & Fireplaces

The use of fireplaces or wood-burning stoves is permitted, provided they are located within a building.

Gas-Fueled Appliances (Stoves, Fire Pits, & Appliances)

Allowed Locations: Only in developed campgrounds, picnic grounds, or at private residences.

Required Fuel: Must be fueled by liquid propane (LPG), natural gas, or other liquid fuels.

Safety Clearance: The area must be cleared of all flammable materials for at least 3 feet in all directions.

Flame Limits: Flame lengths must not exceed 2 feet.

Shut-off Mechanism: The appliance must be able to be immediately extinguished by a switch, valve, or tip-over safety switch.

Outdoor Welding & Torch Operations ("Hot Work")

Clearance: Work must be performed in a clear area at least 30 feet in diameter.

Fire Watch: A dedicated fire watch must be established with ready access to a fire extinguisher or water supply to immediately suppress any resulting fire.

