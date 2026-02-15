Skip to Content
Motorcyclist hospitalized after early morning crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs police are investigating a serious overnight motorcycle crash.

It happened just before 12:45 this morning at the traffic circle near South Cascade Avenue and South Tejon Street. 

Officers say a motorcyclist was heading south on Tejon when they failed to navigate the roundabout and crashed.

Police found the rider unconscious in the roadway. Paramedics transported them to a local hospital, where they remain in stable condition but have not regained consciousness.

Investigators say alcohol is being looked at as a possible factor in the crash.

