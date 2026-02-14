Tracking a mild, warm Sunday before fire weather returns

TONIGHT: For your Valentine's Day night you will likely want to bring a jacket to any dinner dates. We are expecting lows in the high 20s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

TOMORROW: We will have partly cloudy skies with above average temperatures. A high pressure ridge will bring around 20 degree higher than seasonal average temperatures. With highs in the mid to high 60s along the I-25 corridor. We will see some highs in the low 70s in the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: We are tracking a return of fire weather come Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has already issued a Fire Weather Watch for parts of El Paso County, Pueblo County and Fremont County. Wind gusts are expected to pick up Monday into Tuesday with Tuesday being the strongest around 30-40 mph gusts. A pattern change is expected Wednesday through the rest of the work week bringing cooler temperatures and chances for precipitation.