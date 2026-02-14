Pueblo Central vs Rampart
The Rampart Rams knocked off the Pueblo Central Wildcats, 77-53, on Saturday.
Rampart improves to an impressive 16-5 this season.
Pueblo Central falls to 9-12.
The Rampart Rams knocked off the Pueblo Central Wildcats, 77-53, on Saturday.
Rampart improves to an impressive 16-5 this season.
Pueblo Central falls to 9-12.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.