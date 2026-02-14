Skip to Content
Pueblo Central vs Rampart

By
Published 10:12 PM

The Rampart Rams knocked off the Pueblo Central Wildcats, 77-53, on Saturday.

Rampart improves to an impressive 16-5 this season.

Pueblo Central falls to 9-12.

Danny Mata

