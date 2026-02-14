Palmer Ridge vs The Classical Academy
The Palmer Ridge Bears fought off the TCA Titans, 46-37, on Saturday.
Palmer Ridge improves to 17-5 this season.
Despite the loss, TCA's record remains strong at 12-8.
