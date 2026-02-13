Skip to Content
Vista Ridge vs Pine Creek

By
Published 10:54 PM

The Pine Creek Eagles beat the Vista Ridge Wolves, 46-26, on Friday night.

Pine Creek improves its record to 17-4.

Vista Ridge falls to 10-10.

Danny Mata

