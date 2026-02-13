Skip to Content
Tiniest patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado celebrate their first Valentine’s Day

today at 8:18 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Families at Children’s Hospital Colorado are celebrating some very special firsts this Valentine’s Day!

The tiniest patients inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs are marking their very first Valentine’s Day in style. Dressed in festive outfits and surrounded by seasonal decor, the hospital says these babies are Cupid-approved and camera-ready – including the cutest set of twins.

The effort was organized by the hospital’s Celebration Committee, a group of NICU nurses, child life specialists and support staff who plan milestone moments throughout the year so families can still experience their baby’s "firsts," even within hospital walls while babies are undergoing critical care.

Happy Valentine’s Day from the team at KRDO13 to these tiny little ones celebrating their very first one!

Sadie Buggle

