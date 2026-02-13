‘Till Death Do Us Part’: Friday the 13th Marriage Marathon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's office is holding a marriage marathon ahead of Valentine's Day.

The office is encouraging couples to come get their marriage or civil union license to celebrate this "romantically spooky day."

They ask that you complete the initial application online ahead of time to speed up the process. The office says there will be treats and photo opportunities.

