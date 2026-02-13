Skip to Content
Mesa Ridge vs Coronado

By
Published 10:57 PM

The Mesa Ridge Grizzlies won a thriller over the Coronado Cougars, 64-61, on Friday Night.

Mesa Ridge improves to 15-5 with the win.

Coronado falls to 9-13.

Danny Mata

