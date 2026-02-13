Mesa Ridge vs Coronado
The Mesa Ridge Grizzlies won a thriller over the Coronado Cougars, 64-61, on Friday Night.
Mesa Ridge improves to 15-5 with the win.
Coronado falls to 9-13.
