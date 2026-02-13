Lewis-Palmer’s Grace Perry dominates at state swim meet

Lewis-Palmer sophomore Grace Perry set the 4A state record in the women's 100-yard butterfly on her way to a state crown.

Perry didn't stop there, as she also took home first place in the women's 200-yard freestyle.

"I was kind of shocked at first," Perry said. "I mean, I've been injured for quite some time, so I'm kind of coming off of that. So seeing my hard work pay off is kind of a good thing to see. Honestly, today I was just going out to compete and just to race. I was pretty much looking to set a record. Everybody here is amazing and I love all the support that everybody gives."