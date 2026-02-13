Skip to Content
Hungry families counting on your food donation as ‘Spread the Love’ drive ends Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Friday is the final day for KRDO13’s annual “Spread the Love” peanut butter and jelly drive with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. Organizers say donations have poured in, but more are still needed to help meet demand for families facing food insecurity across the region.

Residents can donate unopened jars of peanut butter and jelly at participating drop-off locations, including Hanson HotSpring Spas, Kangaroo Coffee and local YMCA locations.

Care and Share says peanut butter and jelly are among the most requested items for local families in need. Donations collected today will go toward stocking food pantries across Southern Colorado.

The food drive runs from now until Feb. 14. You can also make a virtual donation by clicking here. Below is a list of drop-off locations:

Care and Share Food Bank

  • 2605 Preamble Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
  • 100 Greenhorn Drive, Pueblo, CO 81004

Kangaroo Coffee

  • 319 S Hancock Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • 326 N. Commercial St, Trinidad, CO 81082

Hanson HotSpring Spas

  • 1835 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

YMCA Locations

  • Pueblo YMCA
    3200 E. Spaulding Ave
    Pueblo, CO 81008
  • Briargate YMCA
    4025 Family Place
    Colorado Springs, CO 80920
  • Tri-Lakes YMCA
    17250 Jackson Creek Parkway
    Monument, CO 80132
  • First & Main YMCA
    3035 New Center Point
    Colorado Springs, CO 80922
  • Downtown YMCA
    207 North Nevada Avenue
    Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • Southeast & Armed Services YMCA
    2190 Jet Wing Drive
    Colorado Springs, CO 80916
  • Fountain Valley YMCA
    326 West Alabama Avenue
    Fountain, CO 80817
  • Cottonwood Creek YMCA
    3920 Dublin Blvd.
    Colorado Springs, CO 80918
  • Senior Center
    1514 North Hancock Ave
    Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • Banning Lewis Recreation Center
    6885 Vista Del Pico Boulevard
    Colorado Springs, CO 80927
  • Chapel Heights Community Center
    4320 Jericho Loop
    Colorado Springs, CO 80916
  • Cordera Community Center
    11894 Grand Lawn Circle
    Colorado Springs, CO 80924
  • The Gathering Place at the Farm
    11141 Ridgeline Drive
    Colorado Springs, CO 80921

The Promenade Shops at Briargate - Management Office

  • 1885 Briargate Parkway Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Tune into KRDO13 at 4 p.m. for more information. This article will also be updated. 

