Hungry families counting on your food donation as ‘Spread the Love’ drive ends Friday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Friday is the final day for KRDO13’s annual “Spread the Love” peanut butter and jelly drive with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. Organizers say donations have poured in, but more are still needed to help meet demand for families facing food insecurity across the region.
Residents can donate unopened jars of peanut butter and jelly at participating drop-off locations, including Hanson HotSpring Spas, Kangaroo Coffee and local YMCA locations.
Care and Share says peanut butter and jelly are among the most requested items for local families in need. Donations collected today will go toward stocking food pantries across Southern Colorado.
The food drive runs from now until Feb. 14. You can also make a virtual donation by clicking here. Below is a list of drop-off locations:
Care and Share Food Bank
- 2605 Preamble Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
- 100 Greenhorn Drive, Pueblo, CO 81004
Kangaroo Coffee
- 319 S Hancock Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- 326 N. Commercial St, Trinidad, CO 81082
Hanson HotSpring Spas
- 1835 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
YMCA Locations
- Pueblo YMCA
3200 E. Spaulding Ave
Pueblo, CO 81008
- Briargate YMCA
4025 Family Place
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Tri-Lakes YMCA
17250 Jackson Creek Parkway
Monument, CO 80132
- First & Main YMCA
3035 New Center Point
Colorado Springs, CO 80922
- Downtown YMCA
207 North Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- Southeast & Armed Services YMCA
2190 Jet Wing Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
- Fountain Valley YMCA
326 West Alabama Avenue
Fountain, CO 80817
- Cottonwood Creek YMCA
3920 Dublin Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
- Senior Center
1514 North Hancock Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- Banning Lewis Recreation Center
6885 Vista Del Pico Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO 80927
- Chapel Heights Community Center
4320 Jericho Loop
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
- Cordera Community Center
11894 Grand Lawn Circle
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
- The Gathering Place at the Farm
11141 Ridgeline Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
The Promenade Shops at Briargate - Management Office
- 1885 Briargate Parkway Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Tune into KRDO13 at 4 p.m. for more information. This article will also be updated.