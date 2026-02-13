Four killed in small plane crash near Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four people died after a small plane crashed near Steamboat Springs on Friday, our partners at 9News in Denver report.

The Routt County sheriff told 9News on Friday morning that the coroner was working to identify the victims and notify their families. The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) preliminary report said the plane crashed under unknown circumstances.

The plan originated from Nashville, Tennessee. Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.