What Colorado Springs City budget cuts could mean for your family this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Advisory Board meeting on Thursday revealed what budget cuts for local parks could mean.

According to the 2026 preliminary budget, these cuts will prompt a decrease in the availability of portable restroom units and reduce access to permanent restroom facilities throughout the park system.

This will also include a scale-back of maintenance and repair of damaged or vandalized playground equipment, resulting in the removal of affected equipment rather than its replacement, according to the preliminary budget.

In addition to the other cuts, the city is planning to halt periodic cleaning and restoration of the Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park for 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2030.

The city is working to provide a list of where those cuts will impact. This article will be updated with further information once it is received.

