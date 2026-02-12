Tracking nice day before wet weather Friday
TODAY: Temps will be similar to Wednesday in the low 60's in Colorado Springs and mid to high 60's in Pueblo and across the Plains. We'll likely see snow slow down across the mountains throughout the day.
EXTENDED: Mountain snow ramps back up Friday morning. Afternoon highs will cool to the 40's and 50's across the Pikes Peak Region. Friday will also bring scattered showers to our lower lying areas across Eastern Colorado. Light snow accumulations are possible across Teller County and Northern El Paso County, but most of us will just see rain. We dry back out by Saturday afternoon with temps rebounding to the 60's by Sunday.