Snow to the west and rain to the east

Today: Above average temperatures across the board today with most areas reaching the high 60s. We stay mostly cloudy through the night tonight.

Tomorrow: A cloudy morning area wide with the chance of getting a shower growing through the evening. Teller County and areas west of I-25 are looking at more snow while areas to the east of the interstate will have scattered showers throughout the evening with some lasting through Saturday Morning. Highs expected to reach the low 60s for most areas and 50s for El Paso County.

Saturday: Showers wrap up through the morning with most areas clear by 10-11 am. Highs again staying in the low 60s with 50s for El Paso County.