Skunk tests positive for Avian Influenza in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Thursday that a skunk in the county has tested positive for Avian Influenza. The skunk was found deceased in the area of the Arkansas River and Pueblo Boulevard, officials said.

According to officials, Avian Influenza is typically spread through birds, as the name suggests, though other animals can also become sick with the virus. Humans can contract the virus, though it is rare, the Pueblo Department of Public Health said. Human cases typically occur when someone comes into direct contact with an infected animal.

“Never touch wild animals; plain and simple,” said Scott Cowan, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “Pets can also become ill with avian influenza. You can protect your pets by watching them closely when they are outdoors or on walks, and making sure they stay away from wildlife or dead animals.”

While direct contact is a risk, surface contamination is as well. The Pueblo Department of Public Health says you should never touch surfaces contaminated by animal saliva, mucus or feces.

"If you must have direct/close contact with sick or dead wild birds, poultry, or other wild animals, wear recommended protective items like gloves, masks and eye protection," read a release from the Pueblo Department of Public Health.

If you have been exposed to a sick animal or one you believe was sick and develop symptoms, you should contact a medical provider. Symptoms include eye redness, cough, runny/stuffy nose, body aches, headache, shortness or difficulty breathing, and a temperature of 100ºF or more.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.