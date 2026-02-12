Restaurant Roundup: Three low-scoring restaurants and one egg-celent breakfast spot

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - We’re highlighting three low-scoring restaurants this week with double-digit violations, including one place caught with rodent droppings.

Meanwhile, a breakfast spot tucked away just south of Downtown Colorado Springs did an egg-celent job on its health inspection.

LOW SCORES:

Angie’s Latin Food on Airport Road recently failed its routine health inspection with 17 violations.

The inspector said employees weren’t washing their hands between tasks, that some food wasn’t dated or at a safe temperature, and that rodent droppings were found in the food storage area.

“We feel so sad,” Owner Wilmer Machado said, “I’ve worked [for] 20 years in restaurants. I know my kitchen is nice and clean all the time.”

Angie’s passed its re-inspection.

Machado told us he feels like the inspectors were too picky the first time around.

He wouldn’t directly comment on the droppings, but said they fixed their rodent problem a while back.

“We had that kind of issue like four… like six months ago,” Wilmer recalled.

Two other restaurants previously featured on Restaurant Roundup have failed their routine health inspections for the second time this year.

Dragon King Restaurant in Fountain was slammed with ten violations.

Chicken wasn’t cooked to a proper temperature, other food was stored at an improper temperature, and one employee rubbed their nose and then didn’t wash their hands.

Dragon King passed its re-inspection.

Taco Star on N Circle Drive got a dozen violations.

The inspector said pork and carne asada were at an unsafe temperature, and some food wasn’t dated.

Time for our high scores:

Wade’s Cafe on N Academy Boulevard and Don Guillo on Delta Drive scored very well.

We also have two perfect scores this week:

The Point Bar & Grill on S 8th Street and EggLush off S Sierra Madre Street!

We met with the owner of EggLush, who shared their secret to maintaining a clean kitchen.

“We only do one thing, and we do [it] great,” Owner Rachael Nam said in an interview with KRDO13.

Rachael’s talking about breakfast sammies so good you’ll be bacon for more!

But eggs and bacon can get messy, so how do they stay so clean?!

“We have a list so they can mark [off] and do everything perfectly,” Rachael explained.

Keep an eye out for the KRDO13 Restaurant Roundup awards at your favorite restaurant to know the kitchen inside is clean.

Reminder: all of our high and low-scoring restaurants are based on routine health inspections conducted by the El Paso County Health Department.

Click here for a look at all the most recent health inspection scores.

