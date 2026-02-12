El Paso County Sheriff’s Office recognized as top fundraiser for Special Olympics Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was honored as the "Highest Fundraising Agency of 2025" at this year's Special Olympics Colorado State Kickoff Conference, recognizing the office's continued support for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

At the end of January, Sheriff Joseph Roybal accepted the award after the office raised $61,285 for the organization. The money was raised through initiatives including Top Golf & Chili’s Tip-a-Cop events, the Polar Plunge, the Torch Run, and the No-Shave program.

Special Olympics Colorado provides year-round sports training, athletic competitions, and health programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the state at no cost to athletes or their families.

“On behalf of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, it was an honor to be recognized with the Highest Fundraising Agency of 2025 award,” said Sheriff Roybal. “Members of our Office - both sworn and professional - consistently demonstrate incredible generosity by giving their time, energy, and resources for the greater good of our community."

This is the second time El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has received this award, the last time being in 2023.

