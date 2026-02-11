WATCH: Douglas County deputies corral runaway wallaby

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Douglas County deputies responded to a report of a kangaroo on the run in Highlands Ranch. Turns out it was actually a very well-known wallaby.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was Charlie the Wallaby, who has his own Instagram. Deputies were able to help Charlie make his way back home, with one sergeant saying, “I’m not going to lie, this is going to be the highlight of my year…”

The sheriff's office posted the incident, saying, "You really don’t know what a day on patrol will bring at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office."

