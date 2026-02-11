Southbound Powers Boulevard shut down at Constitution Avenue due to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A multi-car crash has shut down southbound Powers Boulevard at the intersection of Constitution Avenue, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, CDOT, announced the closure just after 7:20, the morning of February 11.

Drivers should expect delays in the area until the crash is cleared.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.