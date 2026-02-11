Side Dish with Schniper sits down with KRDO13 to discuss Michelin Guide expansion across Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the most prestigious culinary awards, the Michelin Guide, is expanding its coverage to include the entirety of Colorado.

The group previously only covered areas in Colorado like Denver, Boulder and Aspen. KRDO13 sat down with local food critic and writer Matthew Schniper of Side Dish with Schniper to discuss his thoughts as the local restaurant scene moves forward. You can watch the full interview above, or read the transcript below:

Paige Reynolds: Thanks so much for being here.

Matthew Schniper: Thanks for having me.

Reynolds: He's here to tell us about more on how you could win this award.

Heather Skold: Yes, it's a big deal for those who aren't aware -- What does it take to get a Michelin star? What is the process that goes on?

Schniper: I would say quality and consistency. Uh, it's pretty much everything I've been looking for in my own food reviews for the last 20 years. Um, awesome food for the get-go, um, great service, ambiance, decor, all those things can be factored in. But at the end of the day, I think consistency is a huge key. These inspectors who come from Michelin want to see consistency.

Reynolds: Yeah, certainly everything you kind of would want in a restaurant, but do you think anyone in Colorado Springs is ready for a Michelin star?

Schniper: I do. Uh, I'm not the only one who thinks that. Uh, we've had some chefs advocating for it, but I think um you have to look at -- it's not just fine dining, we have different sectors here. Um, if you look at that sector though, look at places like the Broadmoor. They already have five stars and five diamonds from the Forbes years ago.

You got to look at the Summit or a Penrose Room-type place and think, okay, that could land somewhere on that list. Um, I also think there's some outliers that could happen on the -- You know, we could have dive bars or other places that really would surprise us because Michelin is not just reviewing that fine dining level, which is what people think of first usually.

Reynolds: Yes, certainly.

Skold: So is the food scene in Southern Colorado ready to step up and compete at this kind of level?

Schniper: I think they're going to have to. I mean, I think we, a lot of us have felt like it's middled for too long and that we want it to be better. And that's across the board if you average it, but I think places are going to have to take it seriously. This might inspire them to step up. This might attract talent. This could bring more creatives to our market who want to come up under a place where they know they could get stars or the gourmand or just get on the recommended list. Just have Michelin somewhere near their name.

Reynolds: Yes, it's a big deal. You kind of already mentioned that, uh, Michelin's not exclusive to just fine dining. I think you said dive bar. It's kind of surprising to hear. So it's not just this little beautiful, small-plated food that you're looking for.

Schniper: Yea, I've been to some in Denver. I went and looked at some of the ones that earned awards there over last year, and we have places in our market right now that I think could hang with those. So I've seen what they've already awarded. I've seen some abroad as well at those higher levels, but I don't think we should be that surprised to get something here.

And it may not be a star year one, but maybe it's a Bib Gourmand, that's second tier down, and if not that, maybe it's a handful of recommended list. But I want to say with confidence we'll at least hit that third tier. We'll get some recommended spots.

Skold: Yeah, one more question: Does this mean we're going to pay more just because, maybe if a restaurant doesn't land on the list, will they try to keep up the prices with those Michelin star restaurants?

Schniper: It's a concern I've talked to with some other chefs who aren't for this. Not everyone is gung-ho for this; it's possible price points could come up to retain talent. You're going to have to pay more in the kitchen. It's hard to keep staff, so we might see that trickle down to us, the diner.

But what have we already been paying already with all the other market factors? So I think even where we're at right now, it's probably not going to get that much worse. I don't think Michelin will tip the scale.