Norwegian Olympic medal winner says he regrets going public with affair

(CNN) — In what may be an Olympic first, biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid of Norway admitted in a televised interview that he cheated on his girlfriend.

Laegreid made the revelation to Norwegian TV after taking bronze in the men’s 20km individual event.

“Six months ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful, sweetest person. And three months ago I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her,” Laegreid said, fighting back tears, as quoted by the Associated Press.

He said he told his partner a week ago about what had happened.

“I’m sure many people now see me in a different light, but I only have eyes for her,” he said. “I’m not quite sure what I’m trying to say by saying this now, but sport has taken a back seat in recent days. I wish I could share this with her.”

It doesn’t seem as if the attempt has paid off. According to AP, Norwegian outlet VG said it was in touch with Laegreid’s ex-girlfriend who was resolute about her feelings: “It’s hard to forgive (him). Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world.

“I didn’t choose to be put in this position, and it’s painful to have to endure it. We’ve been in contact, and he’s aware of my feelings about this.”

According to AP, she was not named by the newspaper as she didn’t want the attention and wished to remain anonymous.

It was Laegreid’s first individual Olympic medal. He was part of the relay team that took gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2022.

But instead of celebrating, he was distraught, crying and hugging friends, after the race.

“We make different choices during our life and that’s how you make life, basically. So, today I made the choice to tell the world what I did,” he said.

He added: “I haven’t had any reactions from the girl that I mentioned. I’m happy because then maybe she hasn’t seen it; maybe she will see it at the right time.

“I hope I don’t make anything worse for her, but maybe it can help. I don’t know. I hope there’s a happy ending in the end. So, we will see what time will do.”

Laegreid expresses regret

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old said he regrets going public with the affair.

“I deeply regret sharing this personal story on what was a day of celebration for Norwegian biathlon,” Laegreid said in a statement issued by the Norwegian team on Wednesday, according to AP.

“I am not quite myself these days, and not thinking clearly.”

Laegreid said he had been unfaithful after winning bronze in the 20km individual biathlon race, finishing two places behind gold medalist and Norwegian teammate, Johan-Olav Botn.

“My apologies go to Johan-Olav, who deserved all the attention after winning gold,” he said, according to AP.

“They also go to my ex-girlfriend, who unwillingly ended up in the media spotlight. I hope she is doing well. I cannot undo this, but I will now put it behind me and focus on the Olympics. I will not answer any further questions about this.”

CNN Sports has reached out to the Norwegian team for comment.

