National 211 Day highlights the services of the vital Pikes Peak United Way Community Hotline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Pikes Peak United Way joins organizations nationwide in celebrating 211 Day, recognizing the vital hotline that connects thousands of local residents to housing, food, utility assistance and more. In 2025 alone, the program responded to more than 10,000 calls for rental and utility support, continuing its mission to strengthen families and build stability across the Pikes Peak region
Tune into KRDO13 at 4 p.m. for more information. This article will also be updated.