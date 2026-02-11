Skip to Content
News

National 211 Day highlights the services of the vital Pikes Peak United Way Community Hotline

By
New
Published 1:57 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)  — Pikes Peak United Way joins organizations nationwide in celebrating 211 Day, recognizing the vital hotline that connects thousands of local residents to housing, food, utility assistance and more. In 2025 alone, the program responded to more than 10,000 calls for rental and utility support, continuing its mission to strengthen families and build stability across the Pikes Peak region

Tune into KRDO13 at 4 p.m. for more information. This article will also be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Mina Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.