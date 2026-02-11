FAA closes El Paso airspace for 10 days over security concerns

By Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction immediately halting all flights to and from El Paso International Airport in Texas and an area of southern New Mexico for 10 days.

According to the FAA’s website, the pause over El Paso and Santa Teresa, New Mexico, is due to “special security reasons.”

El Paso International Airport, which issued a notice late Tuesday, said all commercial, cargo and general aviation flights would be grounded until February 20.

The FAA issued the restriction “on short notice” and airport staff has reached out to the agency for further guidance, the airport said in another statement to CNN affiliate KFOX.

CNN has reached out to the FAA and El Paso International Airport for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

