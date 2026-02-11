Custer County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Zara bites juvenile at basketball game

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Custer County Sheriff's Office reports that K-9 Zara bit a juvenile at a basketball game after several students ran near the K-9, startling her.

According to CCSO, on Feb. 5, K-9 Zara and a K-9 deputy were present at a Custer School basketball game for outreach purposes. CCSO says in a press release that during the event, "several students ran near the K-9 team and inadvertently startled Zara as they exited the gym into the commons area. In the brief moment that followed, Zara bit one juvenile, causing minor wounds."

CCSO says it wasn't until a few minutes later that the juvenile and the deputy realized an injury had occurred.

Law enforcement reports that the juvenile was seen at a local medical clinic and that CCSO has offered to cover related medical expenses. The incident was reported to the Custer County Public Health Department in accordance with protocol.

CCSO says K-9 Zara is up to date on all vaccinations but has been placed under the standard quarantine period required by state policy.

According to CCSO, K-9 Zara has no history of aggression toward children and was selected for this event due to her sweet demeanor. They say she has even lived in a family home that had several children.

CCSO says they are reviewing their policy regarding having K-9's at school events and confirm that Zara is not trained as a "bite" dog or for handler protection.

Zara and her handler recently earned a certification from the United States Police Canine Association on Nov. 1, 2025, and continue to participate in weekly training sessions to maintain a high level of professionalism, according to CCSO.

CCSO states that "her handler is the best handler that Zara has had" and that they remain committed to transparency and safety.

