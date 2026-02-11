‘A gift from the Gods’: Michelin Guide expands across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, the Michelin Guide announced it will be expanding its selection in Colorado to cover the full state in the upcoming 2026 edition.

Before 2026, the geographic boundaries for the selection covered Denver, Boulder, Aspen, Snowmass Village, the Town of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort.

Right now, the Michelin Guide’s anonymous inspectors are already in the field, making dining reservations and scouting for culinary gems throughout the state of Colorado.

A local chef and restaurant owner tells KRDO13 that this opens the door for Colorado Springs to have a shot at this prestigious opportunity. Chef Brother Luck says he has been advocating for the Michelin Guide expansion for the past three years.

Chef Luck owns Four by Brother Luck on Tejon Street. He says the expansion won't change a thing for how he operates his restaurant. Luck says they've already been working to reach the Michelin standard and will continue to do so. But he says it could change the perception of the city, allowing Colorado Springs to be recognized for its own unique cuisine.



"I think whether it's myself or it's someone in the future, I just...want to see someone in our city get it because, you know, it just changes the narrative that Colorado Springs is much more than just meat, potato and fast food nation," explained Chef Brother Luck.

Luck says the accolade is something chefs across the globe aspire to achieve.

"I think there's an excitement. I mean, as a young chef, you dream of working in Michelin restaurants, you dream of earning a Michelin accolade. I mean, for some of us and certain generations, it is a very prestigious title. It is, you know, as they say, a gift from the gods. And, to finally see the expansion into our market. I think it just continues to give us the opportunity," shared Brother Luck.

Other restaurant owners tell KRDO13 that if the Michelin guide comes here, it could bring big-name chefs and their establishments, such as Guy Fieri or Bobby Flay, that could squeeze out the small business owners who are budgeting to make rent every month.

Chef Mark Henry and Operator Sean Fitzgerald of the Wobbly Olive say they aren't against the Michelin Guide and believe many restaurants in Colorado Springs deserve the recognition. However, they say Colorado Springs is already priced out. They worry that if business owners shift their focus to gaining a Michelin star, they will lose touch with their empathy for the community. Both advocate for better service for customers on the day to day, not just for the chance at an award.

Henry and Fitzgerald also noted that if all sorts of Michelin chefs begin starting restaurants in Colorado Springs, they can likely afford a much higher rent than most mom and pop shops in town.

The Colorado Restaurant Association tells KRDO13 it is ecstatic about the expansion.

“We’re delighted that the Michelin Guide Colorado is expanding to include restaurants from all across the state. Restaurants already included in the Guide have told us that they’re happy Michelin has a presence here, and that being in the Guide has helped with hiring, staff retention, and sales. Expanding the Colorado Michelin Guide selection helps elevate our state’s dining scene as a whole, and we’re very excited to see the Guide grow here for years to come.” Denise Mickelsen, VP, Communication Colorado Restaurant Association & Foundation

Visit Colorado Springs also tells KRDO13 that this is a great opportunity for the city.

“We are thrilled that the MICHELIN Guide will now consider all four corners of the state for its program,” said Doug Price, President & CEO of Visit Colorado Springs. “As the MICHELIN Guide Colorado continues to expand, we are confident the inspectors will recognize that the incredible chefs and restaurants in Colorado Springs deserve a seat at the table.” The MICHELIN Guide first expanded to Colorado in 2023. After three years, the state’s dining scene has received unprecedented national recognitions like OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants, the New York Times’ America’s 50 Best Restaurants, 17 James Beard Foundation nominations and more. At 60.5%, food and cuisine is the highest travel passion category for recent or likely visitors to Colorado, according to a 2025 study by Miles Partnership’s State of the American Traveler. It’s a huge motivator and deciding factor for visitors choosing one destination over another. From an industry perspective, MICHELIN Guide-recognized restaurants help attract and retain top culinary talent in their destinations. “Visit Colorado Springs remains focused on our three key imperatives of our Destination Master Plan strategic roadmap: 1) Securing additional promotional funding, 2) Growing overnight visitation in the off-season and 3) Increasing the average length of visitor stays,” said Price. “The possibility of the MICHELIN Guide coming here and awarding restaurants is a great opportunity because these recognitions are known to attract higher-spend visitors year-round – people who have a greater economic impact on a destination because they stay longer and have more robust itineraries.” - Visit Colorado Springs

The full 2026 restaurant selection will be revealed at a later date this year.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.