Summer Strong: Do I need to work out every day to get results?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In this week's Summer Strong, our in-house fitness expert Summer Jackson, fitness department leader at LifeTime, breaks down an age-old question: Do I need to work out every day to get results?

Consistency is key, Summer says. But that doesn't always mean a full workout. Summer recommends you keep your body moving on your days away from the gym. This doesn't have to be anything intensive, as simple stretches can keep you moving and in shape. You can watch Summer walk you through one of these recovery stretches in the video above.

