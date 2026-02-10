Planning for Rosemont Reservoir campground on Pikes Peak advances

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs City Council has approved the expansion of recreation at Rosemont Reservoir State Wildlife Area on Pikes Peak, allowing the planning for a new campground to continue.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), this is a collaborative effort with Colorado Springs Utilities. CPW says the plan is to expand public access, recreation, protect critical watershed resources and maintain safe utility operations.

CPW says they will be responsible for establishing and designing the new Rosemont campground, including adding on-site management and stewardship to ensure public safety.

Rosemont Reservoir is located approximately 12 miles southwest of Colorado Springs on the south side of Pikes Peak, according to CPW.

CPW says it is considering adding basic campsites, day-use parking, non-motorized boating, and ADA-accessible restrooms to the new campground, which could open by July 2026.

