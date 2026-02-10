Crews respond to multiple cars on fire, heavy smoke in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs fire crews say they responded to multiple cars on fire early Tuesday morning, with heavy smoke visible in the northern part of the city.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the scene at around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 10 after a passerby reported the fire in an alley just east of the East Polk Street and North Nevada Avenue intersection.

Courtesy: Steve Trivelli

According to the department, smoke was "very visible" in the area and across northern parts of the city. Photos shared with KRDO13 show heavy smoke stretching into the sky as crews worked to combat the fire, which was officially reported knocked down by 6:49 a.m.

Courtesy: Steve Trivelli

According to the department, the fire burned two trucks and a van parked beside each other outside of a business. Crews say they were able to pull out two propane tanks located near the vehicles before they exploded.

KRDO13 crews arrived at the scene after the fire was extinguished and reported seeing multiple cars that looked heavily damaged.

CSFD has confirmed no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

