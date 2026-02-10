Mom climbs Manitou Incline days before welcoming baby girl

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Southern Colorado mom is gaining attention online after taking an unconventional approach to jump-starting labor by tackling one of the state’s most challenging hikes.

At 39 weeks pregnant, Leah Margaret Mcnell decided to climb the Manitou Incline, a steep trail known for its nearly 2,000-foot elevation gain in less than a mile. The goal? She hoped the intense workout might help naturally encourage labor.

Leah documented the climb on social media, where her post quickly drew supportive and surprised reactions from viewers.

At first, it didn’t seem like the hike made a difference. But two days later, Leah went into labor, delivering a healthy baby girl in what she describes as a fast-moving labor.

Leah tells KRDO13 she stayed active throughout her pregnancy and made safety a priority during the climb, completing the hike alongside her husband.

McNell says the idea started partly as a joke between her and her husband while she was feeling uncomfortable late in her pregnancy.

“I was so uncomfortable, and my husband was laughing at me and was like, ‘Let’s go do the incline,’ kind of joking but not really,” McNell said. “And I was like, ‘Okay… we’re going to go do the incline.’”

The Manitou Incline is known as one of Colorado's most challenging hikes, climbing nearly 2,000 feet in less than a mile. McNell says staying active throughout her pregnancy gave her the confidence to try it. She also made safety a priority, hiking alongside her husband and reminding herself she could stop at any point if she didn’t feel well.

“I stayed pretty active, and I’m having a great postpartum journey as well,” McNell said. “I think the biggest thing is trusting your body and listening to your body.”

McNell says hikers along the trail offered encouragement as she made her way to the top.

“When I got to the top, people were sitting there, and they were like, ‘Oh my gosh! I could barely do it, and I’m not even pregnant!” she said.

McNell says she started feeling true contractions around 8 p.m. on Feb. 2. She left for the hospital two hours later and delivered her daughter, Ollie, at 11:34 p.m. that same night.

She says the timing felt familiar. McNell’s first child was also born two days after she completed a hike.

McNell says completing the Incline is now part of a birth story she will never forget. She says both she and baby Ollie are healthy and doing well.

