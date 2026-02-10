Goldens descend on Golden in paw-tacular celebration

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of dogs, some from across the globe, made a pilgrimage to Golden, Colorado, for the annual Goldens in Golden event.

The event celebrates man's best friend, the golden retriever. According to Petco, the breed is one of the most popular among dog owners. Fun fact: a Golden holds the Guinness World Record for the most tennis balls held in the mouth by a dog.

"This is the happiest day of the year," said an attendee. "This is heaven on earth, people. Disnet and heaven."

One attendee said that they drove 28 hours to make the event.

"(Goldens are) amazing. Just the happiest, most agreeable dog. They get along with everybody."

