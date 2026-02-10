BJ’s Velvet Freeze to open new franchise location

Reporting by KRDO13 producer Stefan Funkhouser contributed to this article.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ice cream lovers in Colorado Springs will soon have a lot to celebrate; an iconic sweets shop will be opening another location in the city.

BJ's Velvet Freeze will be opening a new location in the Village Seven area.

According to the owner, the new location will replace the Human Bean off North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle. The new location is part of a joint venture between the owner of the Colorado Springs' location and another franchise owner.

But for those of you worried about the old location, you have nothing to fear.

"It's a huge part of my life. I have no immediate plans to sell, sell the business," said Corey Hougher, owner of BJ's Velvet Freeze. "This is my location here. I'm proud of it. The reason why for the expansion, too, is to grow our business."

Houger said that you'll be able to get the same ice cream at the new location, but it will offer some changes to the menu, like lunch options and other drinks.

