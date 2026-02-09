Two men stuck on Longs Peak summit rescued following difficult wind conditions

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men were rescued from the summit of Longs Peak, though unfavorable winds temporarily prevented rescue operations, according to a spokesperson with Rocky Mountain National Park.

The spokesperson said that park rangers were contacted late on Friday night as two men, ages 47 and 50, climbed roughly 14,000 feet but were "incapacitated, unable to continue their route."

Rangers were able to stay in contact with the two, who were forced to stay overnight on the mountain, despite not being prepared to do so. Early Saturday morning, rescue operations were initiated, and a helicopter attempted to rescue them. However, a spokesperson said that windy conditions forced the helicopter to abort; it was also a similar story for a Flight For Life helicopter.

According to Rocky Mountain National Park, the climbers ultimately moved to the summit and were carried out by a Chinook helicopter with assistance from the Colorado National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility.

"Park rangers remind visitors that winter conditions can persist in the high country even when overall snowpack is below average. Those recreating in alpine environments should plan ahead and be prepared for ice, snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures," said spokesperson Kyle Patterson with Rocky Mountain National Park.

