Tracking warm & windy weather before midweek moisture
TODAY: Widespread Red Flag Warnings are in place across Southern Colorado due to gusty 20-30 MPH winds and extremely dry and warm conditions. Afternoon highs top off in the 60's and 70's in lower lying areas. snowfall begins across our Northern Mountains tonight.
TOMORROW: We stay windy as snowfall fills in across our Central Mountains. We're still pretty dry and windy along and east of I-25 so the NWS could extend fire weather warnings into Tuesday.
EXTENDED: We're tracking on and off rain and snow showers from Wednesday night through Saturday.