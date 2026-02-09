Manitou Springs reopens pool and fitness center after major repairs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs is celebrating the reopening of its pool and fitness center following the completion of major roof repairs and facility improvements.

According to the center's manager, the repairs were due to water damage that accumulated over the years.

"That pertains to, you know, moisture damage, things like that that happened at a swimming pool...A lot had to happen. You know, we had rafters, trusses, a lot of different wood that had been damaged, needed to be replaced, but also we had metal within the facility, metal structure that ran into some rusting, and so we corrected all that also," says Phil Moya, the Aquatics and Fitness Center manager.

As part of these renovations, they upgraded the building's amenities and added a new indoor sauna.

