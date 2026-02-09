Skip to Content
KRDO13 partners with Care and Share Food Bank for 2026 ‘Spread the Love’ Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Care and Share Food Bank and KRDO13 are teaming up for their annual "Spread the Love" food drive.

Those looking to donate can bring the best sandwich duo: peanut butter and jelly. Peanut butter is very in demand for food banks because it's both nonperishable and a great source of protein. Throw in some jelly, and you have the fixings for a fun lunch!

The food drive runs from now until Feb. 14. You can also make a virtual donation by clicking here. Local YMCAs and businesses have also partnered for the event, creating several convenient drop-off locations:

Care and Share Food Bank

  • 2605 Preamble Point , Colorado Springs, CO 80915
  • 100 Greenhorn Drive, Pueblo, CO 81004

Kangaroo Coffee

  • 319 S Hancock Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • 326 N. Commercial St, Trinidad, CO 81082

Hanson HotSpring Spas

  • 1835 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

YMCA Locations

  • Pueblo YMCA
    3200 E. Spaulding Ave
    Pueblo, CO 81008
  • Briargate YMCA
    4025 Family Place
    Colorado Springs, CO 80920
  • Tri-Lakes YMCA
    17250 Jackson Creek Parkway
    Monument, CO 80132
  • First & Main YMCA
    3035 New Center Point
    Colorado Springs, CO 80922
  • Downtown YMCA
    207 North Nevada Avenue
    Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • Southeast & Armed Services YMCA
    2190 Jet Wing Drive
    Colorado Springs, CO 80916
  • Fountain Valley YMCA
    326 West Alabama Avenue
    Fountain, CO 80817
  • Cottonwood Creek YMCA
    3920 Dublin Blvd.
    Colorado Springs, CO 80918
  • Senior Center
    1514 North Hancock Ave
    Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • Banning Lewis Recreation Center
    6885 Vista Del Pico Boulevard
    Colorado Springs, CO 80927
  • Chapel Heights Community Center
    4320 Jericho Loop
    Colorado Springs, CO 80916
  • Cordera Community Center
    11894 Grand Lawn Circle
    Colorado Springs, CO 80924
  • The Gathering Place at the Farm
    11141 Ridgeline Drive
    Colorado Springs, CO 80921

The Promenade Shops at Briargate - Management Office

  • 1885 Briargate Parkway Colorado Springs, CO 80920

