KRDO13 partners with Care and Share Food Bank for 2026 ‘Spread the Love’ Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Care and Share Food Bank and KRDO13 are teaming up for their annual "Spread the Love" food drive.

Those looking to donate can bring the best sandwich duo: peanut butter and jelly. Peanut butter is very in demand for food banks because it's both nonperishable and a great source of protein. Throw in some jelly, and you have the fixings for a fun lunch!

The food drive runs from now until Feb. 14. You can also make a virtual donation by clicking here. Local YMCAs and businesses have also partnered for the event, creating several convenient drop-off locations:

Care and Share Food Bank

2605 Preamble Point , Colorado Springs, CO 80915

100 Greenhorn Drive, Pueblo, CO 81004

Kangaroo Coffee

319 S Hancock Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

326 N. Commercial St, Trinidad, CO 81082

Hanson HotSpring Spas

1835 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

YMCA Locations

Pueblo YMCA

3200 E. Spaulding Ave

Pueblo, CO 81008

4025 Family Place

Colorado Springs, CO 80920

17250 Jackson Creek Parkway

Monument, CO 80132

3035 New Center Point

Colorado Springs, CO 80922

207 North Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

2190 Jet Wing Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80916

326 West Alabama Avenue

Fountain, CO 80817

3920 Dublin Blvd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

1514 North Hancock Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

6885 Vista Del Pico Boulevard

Colorado Springs, CO 80927

4320 Jericho Loop

Colorado Springs, CO 80916

11894 Grand Lawn Circle

Colorado Springs, CO 80924

11141 Ridgeline Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80921

The Promenade Shops at Briargate - Management Office