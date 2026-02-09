KRDO13 partners with Care and Share Food Bank for 2026 ‘Spread the Love’ Drive
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Care and Share Food Bank and KRDO13 are teaming up for their annual "Spread the Love" food drive.
Those looking to donate can bring the best sandwich duo: peanut butter and jelly. Peanut butter is very in demand for food banks because it's both nonperishable and a great source of protein. Throw in some jelly, and you have the fixings for a fun lunch!
The food drive runs from now until Feb. 14. You can also make a virtual donation by clicking here. Local YMCAs and businesses have also partnered for the event, creating several convenient drop-off locations:
Care and Share Food Bank
- 2605 Preamble Point , Colorado Springs, CO 80915
- 100 Greenhorn Drive, Pueblo, CO 81004
Kangaroo Coffee
- 319 S Hancock Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- 326 N. Commercial St, Trinidad, CO 81082
Hanson HotSpring Spas
- 1835 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
YMCA Locations
- Pueblo YMCA
3200 E. Spaulding Ave
Pueblo, CO 81008
- Briargate YMCA
4025 Family Place
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Tri-Lakes YMCA
17250 Jackson Creek Parkway
Monument, CO 80132
- First & Main YMCA
3035 New Center Point
Colorado Springs, CO 80922
- Downtown YMCA
207 North Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- Southeast & Armed Services YMCA
2190 Jet Wing Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
- Fountain Valley YMCA
326 West Alabama Avenue
Fountain, CO 80817
- Cottonwood Creek YMCA
3920 Dublin Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
- Senior Center
1514 North Hancock Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- Banning Lewis Recreation Center
6885 Vista Del Pico Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO 80927
- Chapel Heights Community Center
4320 Jericho Loop
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
- Cordera Community Center
11894 Grand Lawn Circle
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
- The Gathering Place at the Farm
11141 Ridgeline Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
The Promenade Shops at Briargate - Management Office
- 1885 Briargate Parkway Colorado Springs, CO 80920