Josh and John’s ice cream celebrates local Olympians with limited edition flavor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --Josh and John's ice cream in Northgate is celebrating the gold-winning figure skating duo Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea by adding a limited-edition flavor to its lineup.

Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea dazzled in Milan this weekend with a routine they tuned in Colorado Springs.

Josh and John's say the duo frequents the shop when they are home, which led to a partnership to create a unique sweet treat, the triple kam-o swirl, combining their two favorite ice cream flavors.

"She loves rocky road, and he's a moose on a loose guy, so we kind of took those two flavors, and we made a vanilla chocolate swirl with peanuts and caramel cups," says Brandon Dale, COS operator.

A portion of the revenue from ice cream sales will be returned to the Colorado Springs figure skating community; however, the new flavor is available only at the Northgate location and is limited.

Brandon tells KRDO13 that they will not make any more of this ice cream after this run. So once it's gone -- it's gone. However, they are saving a stash for the duo and their family upon their return.