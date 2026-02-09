Horse causes crash on I-70; Peyton teen involved and one other sent to hospital

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash involving a horse and two vehicles on Interstate 70 near Fruita has sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

According to CSP, the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 on I-70 eastbound near milepost 22.

CSP said that a horse began crossing the interstate and was hit by two vehicles. One of them, a pickup truck, was driven by a 17-year-old out of Peyton, CSP said. The other car was a Land Cruiser driven by a 41-year-old man.

State patrol said the 41-year-old's car had rolled, and the driver was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old from Peyton did not report injuries at the scene, CSP said.

If you witnessed this crash, you are urged to call CSP at (970) 249-4392 and reference case 4A260128.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.