El Paso County DMV branches to close Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - If you need to get anything done at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in the next few weeks, officials urge you to act soon. All Colorado DMV locations, including state driver license offices and county offices, will be temporarily closed for a mandatory, statewide technology system upgrade, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

All four El Paso County DMV branches are set to close from noon Friday, Feb. 13, through Wednesday, Feb. 18, for the statewide system upgrade. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder says the Fort Carson DMV will be closed until Monday, Feb. 23, for the statewide DMV system upgrade.

According to the Colorado DMV, drivers can expect a secure, logged-in customer portal that offers a dashboard for managing vehicles, licenses and personal information, as well as correspondence with the DMV. They say this upgrade will 'revolutionize' the way customers handle their driver and vehicle needs.

Ahead of the statewide system upgrade, other closures are set to roll out starting Tuesday. On Feb. 10, Driver's License E-Services will be paused starting at noon.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, all DMV E-Services and Kiosks will be unavailable, according to the Colorado DMV. They also say myDMV will be down from 7 p.m. Friday, through Monday, Feb. 16. Officials urge you to plan to complete any transactions ahead of the closures.

The Colorado DMV does warn that once the upgrade is complete, in-person appointments may take longer than normal as DMV staff get familiarized with the new system.

