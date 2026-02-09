Skip to Content
British police assess claim former Prince Andrew shared confidential trade information with Epstein

<i>Jordan Pettitt/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Former Prince Andrew arrives at Westminster Cathedral on September 16
By Billy Stockwell, CNN

London (CNN) — British police are assessing a report that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly shared confidential reports with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during the former prince’s role as UK trade envoy.

Mountbatten-Windsor has previously repeatedly denied any wrongdoing over his ties to Epstein. He has not publicly responded to the latest allegations. CNN has contacted him for comment.

Graham Smith, the chief executive of British anti-monarchist group Republic, said Monday he had reported Mountbatten-Windsor to police for “suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets.”

On Monday, Thames Valley Police told CNN, “We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures,” a spokesperson for the police force said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

