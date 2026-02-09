5 things to know for Feb. 9: Super Bowl, Nancy Guthrie, Epstein files, SpaceX, Japan



Team USA won two gold medals at the Olympics on Sunday, but a shocking crash on the ski slopes cast a somber note over an otherwise celebratory day. American athlete Lindsey Vonn fractured her leg in a downhill race — though many agree that her journey, despite its ending, is anything but a failure.

1️⃣ Super Bowl

Celebrations are underway in Seattle, Washington, after the Seahawks secured a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. It’s the second Super Bowl title for Seattle, which last won 12 years ago. Sunday’s game was dominated by the Seahawks’ outstanding defense, giving New England quarterback Drake Maye barely any time to breathe in the pocket. At halftime, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny delivered an energetic performance featuring his biggest hits, powerful imagery and theatrical nods to songs and symbols from throughout his Spanish-language catalog. Several huge stars, including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, made appearances.

2️⃣ Nancy Guthrie

The search for the missing mother of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie is intensifying ahead of a reported ransom deadline at 5 p.m. local time in Arizona. Purported ransom notes sent to several media outlets threaten Nancy Guthrie’s life and demand $6 million in Bitcoin in exchange for her safe return. Nancy’s children posted a video on social media over the weekend with a direct plea to the possible captor, saying, “We will pay.” Investigators also returned to Nancy’s home on Sunday, but have still not publicly identified any suspects linked to her disappearance just over a week ago.

3️⃣ Epstein files

Members of Congress can begin reviewing unredacted versions of the Jeffrey Epstein files at the Department of Justice starting today, according to a letter obtained by CNN. This comes as the department’s recent release of more than 3 million Epstein-related documents is shedding light on the late sex offender — and his links to billionaires, royals and government officials in the US and abroad. In the coming hours, the lawmakers will be permitted to view the files, but no outside electronic devices will be allowed. It remains unclear whether any of the information reviewed will be shared publicly.

4️⃣ SpaceX

Elon Musk appears to be turning his focus, at least for now, from creating a settlement on Mars to the more immediate goal of sending humans to live on the Moon. In a statement on X on Sunday, the billionaire said his company, SpaceX, has shifted its priorities to building “a self-growing city on the Moon,” arguing that it could be achieved in less than a decade, compared with more than 20 years for a similar plan on Mars. Musk said the company remains committed to building a Mars city and will begin doing so in about five to seven years. SpaceX also acquired xAI last week, in a move that will merge two of Musk’s most ambitious companies into the world’s most valuable private firm.

5️⃣ Japan

Japan’s conservative Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi cemented her grip on power with a historic victory in a snap election on Sunday. It gives the ruling coalition the ability to override votes in the upper house of parliament and pass bills with little to no opposition. Since she was elected more than four months ago — becoming Japan’s first female leader in a country where men have long dominated politics — Takaichi has enjoyed high approval ratings and a glowing endorsement from President Donald Trump. Calling a snap election was a gamble, but Takaichi hoped to turn her popularity into a stronger mandate for the struggling Liberal Democratic Party.

